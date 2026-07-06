Ukraine calls emergency UNSC meeting after another massive Russian attack – Sybiha

Ukraine has officially requested the convening of an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the second large-scale strike by Russian troops using missiles and drones in the last few days, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has said.

The Ukrainian side called on members of the Security Council and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which currently holds the presidency of the Security Council, to support this request without delay.

"Every Russian missile launched against Ukraine carries a message far beyond our borders. It seeks to convince the world that violence can replace law, that fear is stronger than solidarity, and that brutality comes without consequence," Sybiha said on X.

He emphasized that delayed or weak reactions from the international community are unable to stop Russian terror—for this, solely decisive, principled, and timely actions are needed, and called for unity to deter Russia and restore a just and lasting peace in accordance with the UN Charter.

Sybiha recalled that over the night Russia killed at least 11 people in Kyiv alone—and this figure may rise. A previous strike on July 2 claimed the lives of at least 31 civilians in Kyiv.