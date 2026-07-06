Evacuation of residents continues in Vyshneve in Kyiv region, 5 streets and up to 100 houses destroyed – official

In Vyshneve of Kyiv region, evacuation of residents from the area affected by the Russian strike is being carried out, head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk has rsaidd.

"Most importantly, it should be noted that 279 residents were evacuated from the town, from the hot spot where dangerous actions occurred. We can hear that detonation continues right now: law enforcement officers and police are working, the State Emergency Service (SES) is involved, and public utilities are on standby. As soon as permission is granted, we will proceed to the dismantling of destroyed structures," Kalashnyk explained during the national telethon from Vyshneve.

Currently, he specified, rescuers are checking basements in search of people who could have hidden from the strikes. Work is being conducted with relatives and loved ones, establishing whether there are more people who need evacuation.

"But, in fact, there is a lot of work, the consequences are terrible, almost five streets are completely destroyed. If we take it in volumes, these are dozens of houses up to a hundred, many fires, water is being delivered by tank trucks, and public utilities are working," head of Regional Military Administration emphasized.

He specified that points of invincibility and temporary headquarters for clearing the consequences were set up on the site, there are also buses of invincibility where one can write an application, report an issue, or ask a question or problem to receive high-quality, qualified consultation. Employees of social services and psychologists are also working on the site.

"We organized points for accommodating people. We are bringing local people there. We have been ensuring this from the very beginning. Five hundred people were removed and evacuated from here precisely in this manner," head of Regional Military Administration summarized.

As reported, three people died and 14 more were injured in Vyshneve due to the combined Russian strike on the night of Monday. Among the injured are two employees of the State Emergency Service.

Due to the threat of repeated detonation in the town of Vyshneve, 500 people have already been temporarily evacuated.