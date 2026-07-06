Russian strikes on Kyiv kill 5 in Podilsky district, 6 in Darnytsky district - Klymenko

As result of Russian attack on night of Monday, 14 people died in Kyiv and region, and nearly 60 more residents sustained injuries, including five children, with rescuers continuing to clear rubble, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has reported.

On Telegram channel on Monday, he noted that during massive Russian attack, 64 people were rescued.

"In Kyiv, about 30 residential buildings were significantly damaged. In Podilsky district, missile strike destroyed part of entrance. Unfortunately, five people died, more than 30 were injured," Klymenko informed.

In Darnytsky district, according to minister, missile hit yard between buildings. "Here attack took lives of six residents. Among 28 rescued people are two four-year-old children. Rescuers continue to clear rubble," head of Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

In total, according to Klymenko, Russian strike on Kyiv and region has already taken lives of 14 people.

"Identification of deceased individuals is ongoing. Nearly 60 more residents sustained injuries, including five children. Everyone is being provided with necessary assistance," he specified.

Minister also remarked that due to danger for rescuers, robotic equipment and aviation have been deployed.

"Cynological teams and pyrotechnicians are also working on sites. Police and State Emergency Service psychologists have already provided assistance to over 100 citizens. In Darnytsky and Podilsky districts of capital, mobile service centers of Ministry of Internal Affairs started operation—victims will be able to restore lost documents or deregister cars destroyed by shelling free of charge," head of Ministry of Internal Affairs said.