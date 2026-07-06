500 people already temporarily evacuated in Vyshneve in Kyiv region - Klymenko

Due to threat of repeated detonation in town of Vyshneve in Kyiv region, 500 people have already been temporarily evacuated, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

"Difficult situation in Kyiv region, where as result of shelling as of now three people died. In Vyshneve, due to threat of repeated detonation, we started evacuation of residents from dangerous area," minister wrote on Telegram channel on Monday.

Head of Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that more than 500 people have already been temporarily evacuated until completion of liquidation work.

Klymenko noted that inspection of damaged private houses is also being conducted so as not to miss any victim.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported three dead and 16 injured in Kyiv region as result of Russian missile attack on night of Monday.

"In Kyiv region, 16 people are injured, three people died. My condolences to family and friends," he wrote on Telegram.

President added that fire continues in Vyshneve at site of missile strike. Evacuation of people from private sector is being carried out.