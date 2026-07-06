Zelenskyy: Russia launches 68 missiles at Kyiv and region, death toll in region and capital increases to 14

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported three dead and 16 injured in Kyiv region as result of Russian missile attack on night of Monday.

"In Kyiv region, 16 people are injured, three people died. My condolences to family and friends," he wrote on Telegram.

President added that fire continues in Vyshneve at site of missile strike. Evacuation of people from private sector is being carried out. More than 400 rescuers and police officers are involved in clearing consequences of attack.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia launched 68 missiles and another 351 strike drones at Kyiv. "Damage was recorded in more than 10 locations of city, including in residential buildings. As of now, 64 people have been rescued, including two children. As of now, it is known that, unfortunately, 11 people died because of this attack. My condolences to family and friends. About 60 more people are wounded," post reads.