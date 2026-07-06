Zelenskyy: While Patriot missiles remain in allies' warehouses, this encourages Russia to continue 'defeating' residential buildings

Ukrainian air defense forces demonstrate high efficiency in shooting down Russian drones and cruise missiles, but lack the ability to counter enemy ballistic strikes due to a shortage of interceptor missiles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"While Patriot missiles remain in the allies’ warehouses, this only encourages Russia to continue ‘defeating’ residential buildings," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

He called on international partners—primarily the United States and European countries—to take decisive steps to strengthen Ukrainian skies during the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara. The president emphasized that the West has enough power to stop Russian terror and protect the lives of peaceful people.