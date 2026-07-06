Russia damages Nova Poshta sorting terminal in Dnipro in morning

As result of Russian shelling this morning, sorting terminal (DAO) of Ukraine’s express delivery leader Nova Poshta in Dnipro was damaged, no casualties are reported, company said in statement on Monday.

"This morning Russia once again attacked civil infrastructure. Terminal of Nova Poshta DAO in Dnipro suffered destruction. There are no dead or injured," Nova Poshta reported on Telegram.

It is noted that fire broke out after attack, which has been liquidated.

Nova Poshta specified that information regarding damaged cargo will be established after emergency services complete their work.

At same time, delivery of shipments is carried out according to schedule.

Main activity of Nova Poshta is express delivery of documents, parcels, and palleted large-capacity cargo. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Volodymyr Popereshniuk and Viacheslav Klymov.