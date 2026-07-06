URCS supports victims after Russian attacks on Sumy

Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) supports victims after another round of Russian attacks on Sumy.

"The rapid response team of Sumy regional organization and volunteers of Sumy city-district organization of Ukrainian Red Cross Society promptly provided assistance to residents of Sumy who suffered as result of another Russian shelling," URCS reported on Facebook on Saturday.

Volunteers distributed humanitarian aid at three locations for primary temporary repairs of damaged homes—OSB boards and tarpaulin—so people could close shattered windows and doors.

Over 30 households received practical assistance: where residents could not manage on their own and municipal services were overloaded, Ukrainian Red Cross Society volunteers performed primary repair work with their own hands.

Assistance was provided with support of Danish Red Cross.

As reported, on July 3, Russian troops launched massive airstrike on Sumy with five guided aerial bombs. As result of attack, four people were killed and 33 injured. Multi-story residential buildings, shops, and other civil infrastructure facilities were damaged.