URCS provides assistance at scene of road accident in Mykolaiv region

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided assistance at the scene of a major road traffic accident in Mykolaiv region.

"A rapid response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Mykolaiv region worked at the scene of the emergency. Volunteers accompanied the rescue operations," the URCS reported on Facebook.

URCS volunteers provided first aid to four victims.

Volunteer crews transported two of the injured to medical institutions for further hospitalization.

As reported, a major road accident occurred on Saturday on the Mykolaiv–Odesa highway, in which a truck and a minibus collided, killing 12 people and injuring six others.