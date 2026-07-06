Russian shelling of Kyiv damages office and studio of 5 Kanal

Russian shelling of Kyiv damages the office and studio of 5 Kanal, though broadcasting will continue on YouTube, the television channel says in a statement.

"As a result of Russian shelling of Kyiv, the office of 5 Kanal has been damaged for the second time. None of the employees were injured. The premises sustained significant destruction. The studio is damaged. Part of the filming equipment is destroyed and workstations in the newsroom are smashed," the channel reports on Facebook.

It notes that due to the consequences of the attack, 5 Kanal cannot immediately restore its television broadcast but will continue broadcasting on YouTube.

The channel notes that the previous attack in which it suffered damage occurred on July 10, 2025.