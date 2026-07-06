Klitschko declares July 7 Day of Mourning in Kyiv

Tuesday, July 7, is declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv in memory of the victims of the most massive enemy attack on the capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"On this day, flags will be flown at half-mast on all municipal buildings of the city. It is also recommended to lower the state flags on buildings of state and private forms of ownership in the capital. Any entertainment events are prohibited in Kyiv on July 7," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that the search and rescue operation in the damaged buildings in the Podilsky and Darnytsky districts of the capital continues. People are still being searched for under the rubble.

Currently, 11 dead and 46 injured are known in Kyiv, including three children.