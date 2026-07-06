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Death toll from massive overnight Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 11 – Klitschko

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Death toll from massive overnight Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 11 – Klitschko
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

The death toll from the massive Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv has risen to 11, capital mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel as of 08:15 on Monday.

"According to medical data, there are currently 11 victims of the overnight enemy attack on Kyiv. Among them, one injured man died in the hospital this morning. Forty-six people were injured. Medics hospitalized 27 of them, including three children. Destruction and damage are recorded in four districts of the city. Podilsky district suffered the most. There are hits on residential multi-story buildings in Darnytsky district as well," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

#kyiv #death_toll #russian_attack
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