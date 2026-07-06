Russia strikes Ukraine with 68 missiles and 351 UAVs: 37 missiles and 326 UAVs shot down or suppressed – Air Force

On the night of July 6, Russia launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using attack UAVs and air-, land-, and sea-based missiles of various types.

"The main direction of the strike is Kyiv," the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected 419 air attack weapons—68 missiles and 351 UAVs of various types, including six 3M22 Zircon/Oniks anti-ship missiles, 23 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, 33 X-101 cruise missiles, six Kalibr cruise missiles, and 351 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas types, as well as Parodiya-type decoy drones.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down or suppressed 363 targets—37 missiles and 326 drones of various types: 31 X-101 cruise missiles, six Kalibr cruise missiles, and 326 Russian UAVs of various types," the Air Force emphasized.

According to preliminary information, as of 08:30, hits from 29 ballistic (including anti-ship) missiles and 18 attack UAVs were recorded at 34 locations, and the fall of shot-down UAVs (debris) was recorded at 16 locations.

From the information provided by the Air Force, it can be concluded that all 29 ballistic missiles—six Zircons and 23 Iskander-Ms—remained un-intercepted.

The attack continues. Several attack UAVs remain in Ukraine’s airspace.