Russian attack damages 15 residential buildings in Kyiv overnight – SES

At least 15 residential buildings sustained damage and destruction as a result of a Russian attack overnight into Monday, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) has said.

"In particular, operations continue at the site of a strike on a nine-story building in the Podilsky district, where destruction occurred from the ninth down to the fifth floor. Rescuers are searching for people, and psychologists are working at the scene. Elimination of the consequences continues at the strike sites of residential buildings at other addresses in the Podilsky district, as well as in the Darnytsky and Holosiivsky districts. In the Obolonsky district, the extinguishing of a warehouse fire continues," the agency reports.

As reported, the death toll from the attack on Kyiv on Monday night rose to nine, and the number of injured to 46. The SES reports 43 injured, including two children.