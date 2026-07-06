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Russian air strike on Kyiv kills at least 9, injures 46 – official

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Russian air strike on Kyiv kills at least 9, injures 46 – official
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

The death toll from the attack on Kyiv on Monday night has risen to nine, and the number of injured to 46, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko has said.

"Currently, nine dead and 46 injured have been confirmed as a result of the Russian attack (including five children). Unfortunately, this is not the final information. Operations to rescue people are still underway," Tkachenko said on Telegram.

Earlier, seven dead and 24 injured were reported as a result of the Russian shelling of the Ukrainian capital with ballistic missiles.

#kyiv #shelling
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