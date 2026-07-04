Zelenskyy visits Odesa region, main focus on strengthening air defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Odesa region.

As the head of state reported on his Telegram channel, the trip began with a coordination meeting with the command of the Ukrainian Naval Forces on security issues in the Southern region.

“Primary attention was given to countering constant Russian air attacks with shaheds and missiles, as well as readiness to respond to threats at sea. We also addressed our deep-strike operations, strengthening communication systems, mine countermeasure capabilities, and training and equipping naval infantry,” the message reads.

In addition, increasing the number of helicopters to strengthen air defense in the region to counter drones was discussed.

“The military officials presented the technical strike capabilities of the Naval Forces: Neptune and Harpoon missile systems, new-generation unmanned systems and torpedoes. During the meeting, we identified what is still needed to further strengthen the combat capabilities of the Navy,” the President reported.