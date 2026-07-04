Zelenskyy congratulates USA on 250th anniversary of independence: America, thank you! If we're in it together, we'll definitely achieve peace

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the USA on the 250th anniversary of independence.

“We deeply value the support of the United States, especially now, during Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine. American weapons – from the Javelins that President Trump decided to give to Ukraine to the Patriots that most reliably protect the lives of our people – everything the United States has provided to help us defend our country demonstrates the strength of the American spirit, American resolve, and American technology,” this is stated in the congratulatory message published on the Ukrainian president’s Telegram channel.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukrainians know the value of words. “When we ask America for Patriots, we believe that the values of respect for life and for people that prevailed 250 years ago will prevail again today.”

He stressed that the world needs leadership that guarantees the protection of freedom and life.

“I wish America a happy Fourth of July, the President of the United States and all Americans every success, and all of us around the world who value America – fruitful cooperation,” the message reads.

Zelenskyy wished that the dreams of free people would always triumph over the evil and hatred of those who would destroy freedom.

“America, thank you! I am confident that if we’re in it together, we’ll definitely achieve peace! Congratulations on your Independence Day!” the congratulation reads.