Five people killed, 12 others injured amid shelling in Donetsk region – authorities

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled populated areas in Donetsk region 13 times. Five people were killed and another 12 were injured as a result of shelling in Donetsk region, reported Regional Military Administration chief Vadym Filashkin.

"In Kramatorsk district: in Mykolaivka, two multi-story buildings were destroyed and four were damaged; in Rayhorodok, a private home was damaged; in Slovyansk, one person died and a gas station was damaged. In Kramatorsk, two people were injured, a service station and a car were damaged; in Semenivka, one person died; in Yasnohirka, a truck was damaged. In Andriyivka, a house was damaged. In Oleksandrivka, a house was damaged; in Petrivka Persha, one person died, two houses were destroyed, 26 houses and three cars were damaged; in Nekremne, an administrative building was damaged; in Ocheretyne, a truck was damaged. In Kuroyidivka, Novodonetsk community, a utility building was damaged. In Druzhkivka, two people were killed and eight were injured, a multi-story building, a car, and infrastructure were damaged," the head of the Administration wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

In Pokrovsky district, in Bilozirsk, two people were injured, Filashkin added.

According to him, 365 people, including 75 children, were evacuated from the front line in the past 24 hours.