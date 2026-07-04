Zelenskyy discusses strengthening Ukraine's air defenses, special tribunal for Russia with Dutch PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten of another Russian strike on Ukraine, which killed 30 people in Kyiv.

“I briefed the Prime Minister on the aftermath of Russia’s latest attacks. Today, the rubble clearance operation after the attack overnight into Thursday was completed in Kyiv. That terrorist strike alone claimed the lives of 30 people,” he said on X.

The President emphasized the importance of Ukraine’s international partners’ willingness to take steps to protect lives. He noted that air defense is a key area of ​​cooperation with the Netherlands.

Zelenskyy also thanked the Netherlands for its historic decision to host a fully-fledged Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. He stated that this decision will allow Russia’s top political and military leadership to be held accountable for the crime of aggression itself, not just for its consequences.

“We also agreed on the schedule of our next meetings. I thank the Netherlands for its solidarity and support,” the President noted.