Hungary agrees to unblock start of talks on one of clusters within negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU – media

Ukraine’s EU accession talks have reached their first major breakthrough after a lengthy blockade by Budapest, as Hungarian authorities agreed to begin the process of opening one of the negotiating zones.

According to RMF24, Budapest agreed to send an official letter to Ukraine and Moldova, launching the process of opening a sixth negotiating area. This area covers common foreign and security policy, trade policy, and relations with third countries.

This is the first of five areas of negotiations that Hungary blocked at the end of June, refusing to send official letters to Kyiv and Chisinau to initiate the next stages.

Sending the letter is only the first step in a lengthy process, not the official start of negotiations in this area. Subsequently, Ukraine and Moldova will present their official positions, the European Commission will prepare draft joint negotiating positions, and all EU member states must unanimously support these drafts.

If all stages proceed without delay, the official opening of the sixth negotiating zone will take place on July 14 during the meeting of EU ministers for European affairs.