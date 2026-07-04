Ukraine's air defense shoot down 69 of 86 attack drones, recording hits on two UAVs and 17 attack UAVs at 16 locations

On Saturday night, Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 69 attack drones, but also recorded hits from two missiles and 17 attack UAVs at 16 locations, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense forces shot down or suppressed 69 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country," the message reads.

In total, on the night of July 4 (from 18:00 on July 3), the enemy launched an attack with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Temporarily Occupied Territory (TOT) of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, one X-59/69 guided air-to-air missile from the Black Sea, and 86 Shahed-type attack UAVs (including jet-powered), Gerbera, Italmas, and Parodiya-type drone simulators from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo, Orel – Russian Federation, Donetsk – TOT.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial systems, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Meanwhile, two missiles and 17 attack UAVs were hit at 16 locations, as well as debris from downed UAVs falling at five locations.