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GUR confirms destruction of enemy MiG-29 at Belbek airfield

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GUR confirms destruction of enemy MiG-29 at Belbek airfield

On the night of June 25-26, 2026, specialists from the Unmanned Systems Department of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked the Belbek airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea. As a result of the operation, a Russian MiG-29 fighter jet was destroyed, the Main Intelligence Agency reported on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

With a single strike, GUR special forces also destroyed an airfield launcher. At the time of the strike, the launcher was servicing a Russian occupier’s combat aircraft, according to the report.

The aggressor’s estimated losses could amount to tens of millions of dollars.

#main_intelligence_agency #mig_29 #belbek_airport
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