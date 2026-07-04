Netherlands' proposal for special tribunal brings Russia's leadership closer to accountability – Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that the Netherlands’ proposal to move the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine to the operational phase brings the holding of Russia’s leadership and others responsible for crimes against Ukraine closer to accountability.

“Grateful to my colleague Tom Berendsen and the Dutch government for this principled decision. The Netherlands’ host state offer for the operational phase of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression marks another major step toward holding Russia’s leadership and all those responsible for the committed crimes against Ukraine accountable,” he said on X.

The Netherlands continues to demonstrate leadership in advancing international justice. Ukraine is ready to work closely with our Dutch partners to make the Tribunal a reality and ensure accountability for Russia’s crime of aggression.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten of another Russian strike on Ukraine, which killed 30 people in Kyiv. They discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses and the creation of a special tribunal for Russia.