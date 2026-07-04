Sybiha congratulates USA on 250th anniversary of independence

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha congratulated the United States of America on the 250th anniversary of independence.

"A quarter of a millennium ago, the American people made a choice that changed world history. They defended their right to independently determine their future, laying the foundation of a state for which freedom, democracy, and human dignity became the foundation of national identity," the Foreign Ministry’s congratulatory message posted on Telegram reads.

"Our nations are united by a common understanding that freedom is not inherited. Each generation must defend and protect it for the next. Therefore, the words ‘Freedom’ and ‘Independence,’ engraved in American history 250 years ago, have the same profound meaning for millions of Ukrainians today," Sybiha emphasized.

Today, the United States supports Ukraine in its fight for freedom, and a strong Ukraine contributes to the security of Europe and the entire transatlantic space, the Foreign Minister noted, expressing gratitude to the United States and the American people, the US President, his administration, and Congress "for their support of Ukraine and for their efforts to achieve a comprehensive and lasting peace."