The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) confirmed in writing that it is not conducting or has not registered any criminal cases against the Polish company PHU Lechmar, reports the Polish portal INNPoland.pl.

The Bureau’s official response directly contradicts statements made by Vitaliy Shabunin, co-founder of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (ACAC), who suggested on social media on June 17, 2026, that the company was under investigation for corruption, INNPoland.pl emphasizes.

PHU Lechmar is a Polish company that has been supplying ammunition for Ukraine’s defense needs for several years, fulfilling contracts for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and other projects. On June 17, 2026, Shabunin published a Facebook post claiming that the company’s supplies were being investigated by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) due to suspected corruption on the part of Ukrainian clients.

In a letter dated June 26, 2026, signed by Acting Director of the Bureau’s Board, Hennadiy Holovatsky, the NABU clearly stated that information regarding PHU Lechmar as a legal entity subject to criminal prosecution was not entered into the unified register of pretrial proceedings. This means that, under Ukrainian law, no criminal proceedings are currently pending against the company. "We consider transparency to be the foundation of our operations, so we decided to contact NABU for an official position as soon as we received unconfirmed allegations circulating online. The Bureau’s response leaves no doubt: no proceedings are pending against our company. We consistently fulfill our obligations to our Ukrainian partners and will continue to respond to false information based on facts and documents," INNPoland.pl quotes PHU Lechmar spokesperson Karolina Szydlo.

PHU Lechmar emphasizes that all contracts to date have been fulfilled as agreed, and the company regularly cooperates with Ukrainian institutions and remains open to all audits, including those conducted by independent anti-corruption agencies.

Earlier, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that it had fully fulfilled its obligations under contracts to purchase ammunition worth UAH 23 billion from the Polish supplier PHU Lechmar. The ammunition was delivered in full and transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces at one of the lowest prices, according to State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andriy Demchenko.