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Zelenskyy: I thank our police officers who protect people in cities and communities, and who, together with Defense Forces, protect the country

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Zelenskyy: I thank our police officers who protect people in cities and communities, and who, together with Defense Forces, protect the country

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated police officers on National Police Day.

“Thousands of police officers are carrying out missions in combat brigades, working in frontline communities under constant shelling, evacuating civilians, helping people in the aftermath of Russian strikes, documenting war crimes, and clearing mines. At the same time, our police investigate thousands of crimes every day, combat organized crime, cybercrime, drug trafficking, and complex fraud schemes,” Zelenskyy said on X.

#zelenskyy #national_police_day #congratulations
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