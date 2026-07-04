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Sybiha, Spanish FM discuss strengthening air defense, Ukraine's accession into EU

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Sybiha, Spanish FM discuss strengthening air defense, Ukraine's accession into EU

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha discussed with his Spanish counterpart, José Manuel, Russian shelling, developments on the frontline, strengthening Ukrainian air defenses, and Ukraine’s accession into the European Union.

“I spoke with my Spanish colleague Jose Manuel Albares following Russia’s latest brutal attack on Ukraine. I thanked José Manuel for his words of solidarity and support for the Ukrainian people,” Sybiha said on X.

He noted that he had briefed the Spanish Foreign Minister on the latest developments on the battlefield and emphasized the urgent need to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defend its skies.

“We agreed to remain in close contact and continue working together to strengthen Ukraine’s security and advance our common European future,” the Ukrainian minister concluded.

#mfa #spain #air_defense #sybiha #russian_attack
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