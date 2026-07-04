Zelenskyy to Merz: Russian capture of Kostiantynivka in Donbas - just another russian lie

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he discussed the situation on the front with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the possibility of providing Ukrainian Patriot systems with the necessary missiles, and also spoke about Russian lies regarding the capture of Kostiantynivka in Donbas.

“The key priority now is missiles for the Patriot systems – to protect our people from Russian ballistic attacks. That was the main focus of our conversation: the possibility of supplying our Patriot systems with the missiles we need, because Russia is making its final bet on missile strikes against Ukraine. It has no other options for dragging out the war,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram Saturday.

He informed Merz about "what was happening, what the results were" at the front.

“Now, on the eve of America’s Independence Day, Putin has chosen to lie to the world and to the President of the United States about the situation on the front. He claims that Russian forces have supposedly captured Kostiantynivka in the Donbas. Of course, that is not true. It is just another Russian lie, an attempt to generate some kind of a news story. If Kostiantynivka were under Russian control, then perhaps Putin would have no problem meeting me there to find a diplomatic way to finally end this war. But the fact is, he won’t cross the front line – reality is very different from Putin’s words,” Zelenskyy stressed.