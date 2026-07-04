Britain donates 21 more fire vehicles to Ukraine – ambassador

The ninth aid convoy with 21 fire trucks has departed for Ukraine from the UK, said Ukraine’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Valeriy Zaluzhny.

"This is much more than just the transfer of 21 fire trucks. It’s about protecting Ukrainian cities and saving the lives of civilians and rescuers who are being targeted by the Russians," Zaluzhny wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

He thanked the British Government, the fire and rescue services of England and Wales, and all partners in this initiative.

"I would also like to acknowledge the British charity FIRE AID UK, which has been supporting the Ukrainian State Emergency Service since 2014. With the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, it, together with the UK government and other partners, launched a nationwide program to assist Ukrainian firefighters. It is currently the largest international rescue support project ever implemented by the UK. As part of this program, Ukraine received 169 fire and rescue vehicles and over 250,000 pieces of equipment," Zaluzhny said.