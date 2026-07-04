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One of Naftogaz gas production facilities in Poltava region stops operations due to enemy attack

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One of Naftogaz gas production facilities in Poltava region stops operations due to enemy attack

On Saturday morning, Russians used drones to attack one of Naftogaz Ukrainy’s gas production facilities in Poltava region. The strike caused a fire at the facility, halting operations, according to Naftogaz Ukrainy.

The company emphasized that the extent of the damage cannot be assessed at this time.

At the time of the attack, workers were sheltering and took all necessary safety precautions.

"This gas production facility, like several others in the region, has been repeatedly attacked by Russians. The goal of all these attacks is to deprive Ukraine of gas production and disrupt winter preparations," noted Naftogaz Ukrainy CEO Serhiy Koretsky.

#poltava_region #naftogaz #russian_attack
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