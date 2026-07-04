Ukrainian Red Cross providing assistance to victims of Russian attacks in Zaporizhia

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is providing assistance to victims of Russian attacks in Zaporizhia.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response team in Zaporizhia region is working at the site of the attack on the city in coordination with other rescue services," the Ukrainian Red Cross reported on Facebook on Friday.

Volunteers are providing first aid and psychological support to the victims.

As reported, two people, including a child, were killed in the Russian attacks on the regional center on Friday. Twenty-one people, including two children, were injured.