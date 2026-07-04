EU to begin foreign policy talks with Ukraine and Moldova – media

EU countries have agreed to open negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on the bloc’s shared rules on foreign policy as part of the next so-called cluster of negotiations, Euractiv reports, citing three diplomats.

According to the publication, the decision approved at a technical level by diplomats is expected to be approved by EU ambassadors next week before being formally approved EU ministers in Brussels on 14 July.

According to Euractiv sources, the negotiating cluster concerning foreign policy is considered one of the least contentious in the accession process. Meanwhile, subsequent clusters cover more politically sensitive areas, in particular the EU’s common agricultural policy and the internal market.

The publication notes that the accession negotiations between Ukraine and Moldova have long been stalled by Hungary’s position. However, following the parliamentary elections, the new Hungarian government is demonstrating a more pragmatic approach to Ukraine’s European integration.

According to Euractiv, despite the opening of the first negotiating cluster last month, four other clusters remain pending. Moldova’s accession process is still being considered by the EU in conjunction with Ukraine’s.

As reported, Ukraine had hoped and called for all five remaining clusters to open in July.