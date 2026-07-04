Zelenskyy on Russia's attacks on Sumy and Zaporizhia: USA, G7 and G20 countries, and Europe must pressure Russia to end terrorism

Partners must put pressure on Russia to end this terror against Ukraine. Among those Russia will certainly listen to are the United States, the G7 and G20 countries, and Europe, stated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“It is essential that our partners pressure Russia so that this terror comes to an end. Those Russia will listen to are, without a doubt, the United States, other G7 and G20 countries, and Europe,” the President said on X Saturday.

He urged people to remember that Europe has tools to put pressure on Russia. “We must remember that Europe has tools it can use to pressure this aggressor – above all, pressure its energy sector, its oil fleet, and its financial system. Those tools must be used. We must also take further steps to strengthen our defense, first and foremost our air defense. I am grateful to every leader who remains active and does not waste a single day,” the Ukrainian leader stressed.

Zelenskyy responded to the Russian airstrikes in Sumy and Zaporizhia. He noted that the aftermath of the Russian airstrike, where Russians used guided bombs directly against civilians in the city center, is ongoing in Sumy.

“There may still be people trapped under the rubble of an apartment building. Tragically, as of now, four people have been confirmed killed, including a child. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Another 27 people were injured, including six children. Many sustained severe injuries,” he said.

The President added that Russian strikes had been carried out in Zaporizhia during the day, where a drone attack killed two people and injured six others, including a child. Kharkiv was attacked by an enemy FPV drone, with casualties also reported. Villages in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions came under fire.

As reported, Russia struck Zaporizhia and Sumy on Friday evening, resulting in casualties.