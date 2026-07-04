Twelve people die on Mykolaiv-Odesa highway – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the death toll in a road accident in Mykolaiv region has risen to 12, with six people injured.

"Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported on a tragic accident in Mykolaiv region. A truck and a minibus collided on Mykolaiv-Odesa highway. Unfortunately, twelve fatalities have been reported so far. My condolences to the families and friends. Six people were injured. All necessary services are working at the scene: rescuers, police, and medics," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the circumstances of the accident, and the identities of the dead and injured are ongoing, the president added.

It was previously reported that nine people were killed and eight were injured in a traffic accident involving a passenger minibus and a truck on the M-14 Odesa-Melitopol-Novoazovsk highway between the villages of Chervone and Nechayane.