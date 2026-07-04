Kuleba: In Kyiv, more than 600 MW of capacity still remains unused, even without promising solutions for replacing thermal generation

At a meeting of the Coordination Center for Engineering Protection of Critical Infrastructure Facilities, it was noted that thermal generation facilities in Kyiv still "remain without promising replacement solutions."

As Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, noted on his Telegram channel, "we discussed the progress of distributed thermal generation projects, with a particular focus on Kyiv." "The government has already allocated approximately UAH 10 billion for measures to ensure the capital’s sustainability. At the same time, over 600 MW of capacity still remains without any promising replacement solutions. The state has provided financial resources, but the city must present concrete solutions, define clear measures, and define implementation schedules. This is the responsibility of the city authorities," Kuleba wrote.