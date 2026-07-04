Zelenskyy reports damage to oil port infrastructure near St. Petersburg, hit on Kronstadt

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked port oil infrastructure near St. Petersburg, and also struck Kronstadt in Russia.

“Last night, our Ukrainian long-range sanctions against Russia over this war reached targets near St. Petersburg. Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck port oil infrastructure that generates revenue for Russia’s war, and there were also successful strikes on Kronstadt – an important military target. The distance from Ukraine’s state border is more than 850 kilometers,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram Saturday.

According to the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces, on the night of July 4, operators of the 1st Separate Center, in cooperation with the Special Operations Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense, and other units of the Defense Forces, launched a strike on the Saint Petersburg oil terminal – "one of the largest transshipment complexes for petroleum products in the Baltic region and a key logistics hub for the export of Russian fuel resources."

The terminal is used for the receipt, storage, and transshipment of crude oil, light and heavy petroleum products, fuel oil, diesel fuel, and other cargo. Its throughput capacity is approximately 10 million tonnes per year.

Operators from the 1st Separate Center also struck the main base of the Leningrad Naval Base of the Russian Baltic Fleet, Kronstadt. The base provides basing, repair, and maintenance services for warships, as well as control of maritime approaches to St. Petersburg.

"Systematic #DeepStrike strikes against the enemy’s military and resource infrastructure will continue as long as Russia continues its armed aggression against Ukraine," the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces emphasized.