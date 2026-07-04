Four killed, 33 injured as result of enemy attack on one of Sumy's central streets – authorities

A man, who was in critical condition after a UAV strike on the city died in a hospital in Sumy, and 33 other people were injured, said Regional Military Administration chief Oleh Hryhorov.

"Unfortunately, a man who was in critical condition after a UAV strike in Sumy, died in the hospital. Medics had been fighting for his life, but were unable to save him," Hryhorov wrote on Telegram on Saturday morning.

A Russian air strike on one of Sumy’s central streets killed four civilians. Another 33 were injured, the Administration’s head added.

The Prosecutor General’s Office reported that, according to the investigation, on July 3, 2026, between 9:38 and 9:46 p.m., the enemy attacked Sumy community with five guided aerial bombs. Civilian and critical infrastructure facilities were hit. One of the guided aerial bombs hit the central part of Sumy.

"Four people were killed in the attack: men aged 64 and 56, a 33-year-old woman, and her 5-year-old daughter. Thirty-three people, including seven children, were preliminarily injured. Among the injured was the deceased girl’s older sister, who was hospitalized," the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Telegram.

Fourteen apartment buildings, a medical facility, two educational institutions, eight stores, a cafe and five cars were damaged.