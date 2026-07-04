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Russia Plans a Propaganda Stunt Involving Falsified Documents Related to the Volhynia Tragedy, Aiming to Drive a Wedge Between Ukraine and Poland — CCD

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Russia Plans a Propaganda Stunt Involving Falsified Documents Related to the Volhynia Tragedy, Aiming to Drive a Wedge Between Ukraine and Poland — CCD

The Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation plans to release falsified documents on July 5 regarding the events of World War II, in particular the Volhynia tragedy, with the aim of undermining Ukrainian-Polish relations,  said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

"Russia continues to take steps to drive a wedge between Poland and Ukraine," Kovalenko wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

According to him, Russian state media have already been instructed to amplify and spread this story as widely as possible in the information space.

According to sources at the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, Alexander Bortnikov, director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), is currently personally responsible for conducting Russian information operations aimed at driving a wedge between Warsaw and Kyiv.

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