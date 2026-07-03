ZNPP switches to diesel generators again after blackout – Energoatom

Russian-occupied Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has once again switched to diesel generators after losing external power supply from the 330 kV Ferrosplavna-1 power line, Public JSC National Nuclear Energy Generating Company (NNEGC) Energoatom has reported.

"At 1646, the Ferrosplavna overhead power line, which connected the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) with the Integrated Power System of Ukraine, disconnected. As a result of the loss of external power supply, ZNPP switched to powering its own needs from diesel generators," Energoatom said in a statement on Friday evening.

The Ukrainian NPP operator noted that each case of loss of external power supply poses a threat to nuclear and radiation safety, and reliable power supply is critically necessary for the safe functioning of the NPP and the operation of systems ensuring the cooling of nuclear fuel.

"Due to the Russian occupation, the situation at ZNPP remains extremely dangerous. The only way to guarantee its safe operation is the speediest return under the full control of Ukraine and its sole legitimate operator Energoatom, which is capable of ensuring the safe and stable operation of the plant in accordance with international nuclear safety standards," the company emphasized.

As reported with reference to NNEGC Energoatom, on June 22, Zaporizhia NPP once again lost external power supply due to Russian attacks. This was already the 20th such blackout since the occupation of the plant by Russian troops in 2022 and the eighth since the beginning of this year. That blackout lasted for several hours.

The other power line that can provide electricity supply to ZNPP from Ukraine, the 750 kV Dniprovska line, has remained disconnected for a long time following Russian shelling.