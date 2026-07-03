Ukrenergo plans no power outages Saturday

NPC Ukrenergo does not forecast electricity outages on Saturday, July 4.

According to its statement on Telegram, it is still advisable to use powerful electrical appliances from 1100 to 1600, and to be especially economical in the evening.

As reported, Ukrenergo limited electricity consumption from June 30 to July 1 during the evening hours. The reason was a capacity deficit resulting from Russian shelling amid abnormal heat. Since July 2, planned restrictions have not been applied, but short-term emergency power outages were declared in Kyiv and a number of regions.