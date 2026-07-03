Syrsky visits combat units in Zaporizhia region

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has visited combat units performing tasks to repel the armed aggression of Russia in Zaporizhia region, specifically in Orikhiv and Huliaypole directions.

"I listened to reports from the commanders of separate brigades, assault regiments, as well as unmanned systems units holding designated lines. We discussed the supply of various weapon models and types of ammunition to strengthen specific defense sectors. I issued the necessary orders. We also adjusted the next steps that need to be implemented to improve the operational situation," he posted on Telegram.