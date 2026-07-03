Cabinet approves logistics procedure for foreign volunteers joining Defense Forces – Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a procedure for the logistical support of foreign volunteers from their entry into Ukraine until the conclusion of a military service contract and fixed the payment amount for such services at UAH 300,000 per volunteer, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko has reported.

"This is a clear and transparent mechanism – from the trip to Ukraine until the conclusion of a military service contract," she posted on Telegram.

Svyrydenko explained that the system will operate with the assistance of intermediary companies included in a special list of the Center for Recruiting Foreigners and Stateless Persons.

"Companies included in the list by the Center for Recruiting Foreigners and Stateless Persons will support candidates in this process. They submit an application and the necessary documents to the Center. Only companies that meet the established requirements and have made a payment of UAH 5 million can be included in the list. This is a kind of insurance in case the company violates the terms of the contract. Following verification, particularly regarding the absence of sanction restrictions and ties with the aggressor state, a decision is made within 10 working days," she said.

Next, the selection of candidates will take place; already verified companies from the registry invite volunteers and collect the necessary documents, which are additionally approved by the Center.

The intermediaries will also provide support until the contract is signed.

"Furthermore, the company helps with paperwork, insurance, logistics for foreign volunteers (who may also be stateless persons), accommodation, and meals until the moment the contract is concluded. Payment for these services is fixed at UAH 300,000 per candidate. However, it will be paid in stages to avoid abuse," the prime minister reported.

Intermediaries are also responsible for the legality of the procedures and the authenticity of the documents. If a candidate fails the military medical commission or refuses to sign a contract, the company returns them to the country of departure at its own expense.

Svyrydenko noted that the government's goal is to scale it up so that 30-50% of infantry and assault troop positions are filled precisely by foreign volunteers.