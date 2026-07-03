President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with Commander of the 432nd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment of the 11th Army Corps Oleh Lyashko, during which they discussed the most significant requests of the army and "political steps of the state" that "can add motivation to the military."

"A very sincere conversation with Oleh Lyashko – the commander of the 432nd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment of the 11th Army Corps. The unit is defending our Donetsk region, and it is important to hear which requests of the army are the most significant now and which political steps of the state can add motivation to our military. Unity matters, and there should be no reasons for the dispersion of our society," the president posted on Telegram.

As reported, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom Valeriy Zaluzhny met with Zelenskyy and discussed cooperation with Britain; following the meeting, unconfirmed information citing anonymous sources began to circulate on social networks about an alleged possible political alliance between Zelenskyy and Zaluzhny in elections that could allegedly take place as early as this autumn.