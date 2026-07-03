Germany supports return of Ukrainians home, social recovery through comprehensive approach – diplomat

On behalf of the German government, the Dodomu digital platform has been developed in Ukraine within the framework of the international YOUA project, which will help Ukrainians return from abroad and shape the future recovery of Ukraine, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the Federal Republic of Germany to Ukraine Katrin Buchholz stated on Friday.

"When we talk about the recovery of Ukraine, we primarily think about the reconstruction of infrastructure, housing, and the economy," Katrin Buchholz said at the presentation of the Dodomu digital platform.

To this end, Germany supports the return of Ukrainians home and the social recovery of the country through a comprehensive approach.

"That is why the Dodomu digital platform, developed by the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine in cooperation with Germany within the framework of the international YOUA project, is an important step on this path. After all, it is here that the emphasis is placed on uniting people, local hromadas, state institutions, and the government," Katrin Buchholz emphasized.

Also, according to her, the new platform reflects Ukraine’s outstanding achievements in digital transformation. "Germany highly values the opportunity to learn from Ukrainian innovations and continue the exchange of experience.