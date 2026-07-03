Zelenskyy: Ukraine reaches capacity to produce tech weapons exceeding Russian capacities

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief with the participation of Ukrainian weapons manufacturers to discuss what is needed from the state, particularly in the areas of administrative and financial decisions, to maximize all types of Ukrainian capabilities and deepen pressure on Russia.

"Held a meeting. A significant achievement of our state and our weapons manufacturers: Ukraine has reached the capability to produce a volume of technological weapons that can exceed Russian capacities in the long term. Today, we paid the greatest attention to exactly this," Zelenskyy posted on Telegram on Friday.

According to the president, "we also spoke with the manufacturers themselves about what is needed from the state, from administrative decisions, from financing, to maximize all types of Ukrainian capabilities and ensure deep formats of pressure on Russia, its capabilities at the front, as well as its ability to drag out the war."

He noted that, first of all, this concerns Ukrainian drones of all types, naval drone systems, the missile program, EW equipment, and military hardware. "Our conversation today, with the participation of weapons manufacturers, was a continuation at the highest level of military decision-making of the discussions that took place at the NSDC, parliament, and Ministry of Defense platforms over the previous weeks," Zelenskyy said.

Following the meeting, the president instructed the MFA of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense to focus on working with partners on what could bring additional financing for production. "I expect concrete results – agreements with partners. Investments in Ukrainian production are investments in forcing Russia into peace, and partners should feel this as our shared achievement with them," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The president also focused on the "implementation of the plan for Ukrainian long-range sanctions."

"Second: the implementation of the plan for Ukrainian long-range and medium-range sanctions has shown that limiting Russia’s ability to wage war directly depends on spreading the feeling among Russian social groups that the war directly affects their daily lives. Ukraine will continue the policy of raising the price of occupation for the occupier and limiting Russia’s capacity to finance the war," Zelenskyy emphasized.