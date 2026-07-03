Svyrydenko: 85.1% of main NMT session participants pass threshold in all 4 subjects

In 2026, 275,934 participants (85.1% of those who took part in the main session) passed the threshold in four subjects of the National Multi-Subject Test (NMT); the maximum score of 200 points in one subject was achieved by 3,671 participants, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko has reported.

"In 2026, 275,934 participants (85.1% of those who took part in the main session) passed the threshold in four NMT subjects. This indicator has remained stable over the past three years. The maximum score of 200 points in one subject was achieved by 3,671 participants, which is also more than last year. A total of 259 graduates passed the test with 200 points in two subjects simultaneously, 28 in three subjects, and two participants scored the highest points in all four subjects," she posted on Telegram.

The prime minister noted that this year there is a significant increase in the number of those who took part in the NMT. In total, this includes 324,284 Ukrainians, 95% of whom took the test in Ukraine, and the rest abroad.

Svyrydenko discussed the results of this year’s NMT and all the circumstances of its administration with Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovy.

"Despite air raid alerts, the need to guarantee the safety of participants and organizers, and conducting testing in different countries around the world, the system as a whole demonstrated resilience," the head of government added.