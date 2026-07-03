Sikorski on meeting with Sybiha: discussed options for resolving bilateral tensions

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radosław Sikorski has commented on his meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, noting that the parties discussed possibilities of resolving tension in bilateral relations, military cooperation, the development of economic relations, and more.

"Today in Warsaw, I held talks with Head of the MFA of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha regarding the need to conduct a constructive dialogue that will contribute to the development of relations between our countries, rather than being exploited by states and individuals who are hostile to this. The main topics of the talks between the heads of diplomacy were: possibilities of resolving tension in bilateral relations; military cooperation; development of economic relations," Sikorski was quoted as saying in a post by the Chancellery of the Polish MFA on the X social network.

It is noted that the ministers agreed that the key to improving relations is historical dialogue based on "truth and respect for the past – an example of which is significant progress in the exhumation process and the granting of further permits for search operations."

During the meeting, the positive effect of the Ukraine Recovery Conference organized in Gdansk and the participation of Polish companies in the post-war reconstruction of the country were also discussed.