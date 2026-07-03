Injured in guided aerial bomb strikes on Sumy suburbs rises to four – official

The number of victims injured due to strikes by Russian guided aerial bombs in Sumy district has risen to four, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov has reported.

"The number of victims resulting from the Russian guided aerial bomb attack in Sumy has risen to four. Medics provided assistance to another three victims on the spot," he posted on Telegram on Friday.

According to the Regional Military Administration, about 15 private houses were damaged. The cleanup operations following the attack are ongoing.

Earlier, Hryhorov reported one injured person.