Petro Poroshenko, a Member of the Ukrainian Parliament and leader of the European Solidarity party, believes that a comprehensive, immediate and unconditional ceasefire is Ukraine’s firm demand, and that current events in Russia indicate that peace is being imposed.

"I can tell you that the vast majority of those who were in Kyiv did not sleep. I can tell you that, perhaps for the first time since the war began, many of us saw ballistic and cruise missiles right before our eyes," said the politician.

"We are talking about only one thing – a comprehensive, immediate and unconditional ceasefire. Our firm demand is a ceasefire," the party’s website states.

"There is no alternative to ending the war," Poroshenko emphasised.

The leader of "European Solidarity" stressed that the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are the key factor.

"The name of this diplomat is the Ukrainian Armed Forces. And we will force a peace." In his view, the current situation in Russia indicates a decline in support for the regime, which is happening for the first time in many years.

He also noted that the current circumstances give cause for optimism.

"Peace is possible. This is a shift in Trump’s rhetoric. These are the possible outcomes of the NATO summit in Ankara. These are the successes of Ukraine’s defence industry with its cutting-edge technologies," said Petro Poroshenko.

"I believe, I am convinced, and I emphasise that we must not miss the opportunity for a ceasefire with Russia," he concluded.