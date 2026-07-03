AFU hits railway bridge, EW station, electronic intelligence unit in occupied Crimea – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has announced the striking of several enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Crimea overnight on July 3, including a railway bridge across the Krasnohvardiyske canal, an electronic warfare (EW) station in the Artemivka area, and an electronic intelligence unit in Sevastopol.

The General Staff of the AFU posted on Telegram on Friday that overnight on July 3, as part of reducing the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces had hit a railway bridge across the Krasnohvardiyske canal in the area of Krasnohvardiyske in the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

It is noted that the occupiers use this bridge for military logistics, the transfer of personnel, weapons, ammunition, and logistics resources. Currently, the extent of the damage caused is being clarified.

In addition, an electronic warfare station in the area of Artemivka (Autonomous Republic of Crimea) and an electronic intelligence unit of the occupiers in Sevastopol were hit. Furthermore, a UAV control post in the area of Ukrainsk in Donetsk region and an enemy command post in the area of Novhorod in Zaporizhia region were struck.

It is also reported that based on the results of the assessment of additional data, the destruction on June 29, 2026, of two spans of a road bridge in the area of Azovske in Zaporizhia region and the destruction on July 1, 2026, of three spans of a road bridge across the Kalka River in the area of Hranitne in Donetsk region have been confirmed. These bridges are used by the occupiers for military logistics, the transfer of manpower, and the supply of weapons and ammunition.